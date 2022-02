The Red Devils dominated from the early stages of the game on Saturday against Labette Community College. The 17th ranked Red Devils won 75-59.

Cedric Rollerson hit a pair of early threes to put Allen up and they never looked back, holding the lead for the rest of the game.

Quickly, Allen raced to a 17-4 lead, backed by good shooting and lockdown defense. Allen continued to dominate the half, but turned the ball over a few too many times toward the end of the half.