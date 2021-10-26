Texas stands out in year of rampant transfers

Texas’ Chris Beard prepared for his first season coaching at his alma mater by assembling a virtual all-star team of transfers from across the country.

Now it’s a matter of finding out how quickly these new Longhorns can establish chemistry.

“Our team’s a work in progress,” said Beard, who coached Texas Tech to the NCAA Tournament final in 2019. “We have a lot of experience. I think that would be the identity of the team. But we’re the first to tell you that we’re really inexperienced playing together. It’s kind of like experienced inexperience, if that makes sense.”