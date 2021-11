MORAN — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s boys basketball team split a pair of games with Pleasanton on Thursday. The B team picked up a 29-9 win. The A team suffered a 37-17 loss.

The B team was in the driver’s seat from the jump and pulled out to a 13-5 halftime lead before pulling away and securing the win.

“We executed our offense well and played great defense,” said MVJH head coach Byron Marshall.