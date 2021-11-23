 | Tue, Nov 23, 2021
Former Jayhawk, Pierce, inducted into college hoops hall

Former Kansas Jayhawk Paul Pierce was inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame with longtime friend and NNBA rival Antawn Jamison.

November 23, 2021 - 10:06 AM

KRT SPORTS STORY SLUGGED: URI-KANSAS KRT PHOTOGRAPH BY JOHN SLEEZER/KANSAS CITY STAR (KRT19) OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA March 15 - University of Rhode Island head coach Jim Harrick meets with University of Kansas forward Paul Pierce on the court following Rhode Island's victory over Kansas 80-75. In the background Kansas head coach Roy Williams collects his jacket and heads off the court. The win allows Rhode Island to advance to the "Sweet 16" of the NCAA tournament. (KC) AP,PL (smd72202) 1998 (COLOR) Photo by TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Paul Pierce and Antawn Jamison forged a lasting friendship when they arrived in St. Louis in April 1995 for the McDonald’s All-American Game, the traditional showcase for the best high school basketball players in the country.

It lasted through their college years, when Pierce starred at Kansas and Jamison for fellow blueblood North Carolina. And it endured through long NBA careers, Pierce’s spent mostly with Boston and Jamison having bounced around the league.

They rekindled it this weekend, too, when Pierce and Jamison led a seven-man class that included Hersey Hawkins and the late Len Bias that was inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame.

