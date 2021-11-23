Former Jayhawk, Pierce, inducted into college hoops hall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Paul Pierce and Antawn Jamison forged a lasting friendship when they arrived in St. Louis in April 1995 for the McDonald’s All-American Game, the traditional showcase for the best high school basketball players in the country.

It lasted through their college years, when Pierce starred at Kansas and Jamison for fellow blueblood North Carolina. And it endured through long NBA careers, Pierce’s spent mostly with Boston and Jamison having bounced around the league.

They rekindled it this weekend, too, when Pierce and Jamison led a seven-man class that included Hersey Hawkins and the late Len Bias that was inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame.