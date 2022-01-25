Sterling’s 30 propels HMS Cubs

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School’s basketball teams faced off against Eureka on Monday night. The boys A team won 42-39 and the B team won 30-20. The girls A team lost 34-30 and the B team fell 30-12.

Mason Sterling had a mammoth night for the boys, including a double-double and 30 points.

In the A game, Humboldt fell behind early, falling into a 6-0 hole. That was before Sterling decided to have one of the best middle school basketball games ever. The Cubs proceeded to take the game over, taking a four-point lead midway through the second quarter after a huge rally, propelled by Sterling.