 | Sat, Feb 12, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Ukrainian Olympian flashes anti-war sign

A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read 'No War in Ukraine' to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night.

By

Sports

February 11, 2022 - 3:04 PM

Workers prepare the ice, as technicians and photographers tour the Beijing Capitol Indoor Stadium on media walk through day ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Jan. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read “No War in Ukraine“ to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night, a plea for peace at a time of rising tensions between his country and Russia.

Vladyslav Heraskevych’s sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country’s flag. He did not display the message after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics.

“It’s my position. Like any normal people, I don’t want war,” Heraskevych said after he finished competing. “I want peace in my country, and I want peace in the world. It’s my position, so I fight for that. I fight for peace.”

Related
February 8, 2022
January 14, 2022
October 23, 2019
October 2, 2019
Most Popular