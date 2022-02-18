Gibbs’ grandson gets Xfinity ride

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Put me in, Coach!

Ty Gibbs is stepping into arguably the top ride in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series. The grandson of Pro Football and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs — who’s affectionally called Coach — will race full time for his grandfather’s team in the No. 54 Toyota this season.

That car won 10 times in 2021, with Gibbs behind the wheel for four of them. Kyle Busch (five) and Christopher Bell (one) also drove it to victory lane. Gibbs earned rookie of the year honors and was rewarded with a full-time ride with the family business. He also won the ARCA Series title.