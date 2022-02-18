 | Fri, Feb 18, 2022
Gibbs’ grandson gets Xfinity ride

Ty Gibbs is ready to step up to the XFINITY Series after winning all over the country in Late Models, Super Late Models, and ARCA.

February 18, 2022 - 3:17 PM

Ty Gibbs (54) moves through a turn during practice and qualifications day Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, ahead of Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 and IndyCar Grand Prix doubleheader. Photo by TNS

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Put me in, Coach!

Ty Gibbs is stepping into arguably the top ride in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series. The grandson of Pro Football and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs — who’s affectionally called Coach — will race full time for his grandfather’s team in the No. 54 Toyota this season.

That car won 10 times in 2021, with Gibbs behind the wheel for four of them. Kyle Busch (five) and Christopher Bell (one) also drove it to victory lane. Gibbs earned rookie of the year honors and was rewarded with a full-time ride with the family business. He also won the ARCA Series title.

