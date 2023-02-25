Mathes claims fifth at state for Humboldt

Sophomore Cole Mathes of the Humboldt Cubs wrestling team finished in fifth place at the Kanas Class 3A state championship in the 165-pound weight class in Hays Saturday.

He completed the chore by beginning the day taking down Russell’s Teagan Pfeifer in a 6-5 decision before he lost in a quarterfinal matchup to West Elk’s Creyo Koop in a 14-4 major decision.

The good thing was that Mathes was just heating up after his opening and rattled off three more victories. Mathes got Pleasant Ridges’s John McEvoy in a two-minute and 27-second fall.