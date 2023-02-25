 | Sat, Feb 25, 2023
Mathes claims fifth at state for Humboldt

Humboldt wrestler Cole Mathes is only in his sophomore year on the Humboldt wrestling team but impressing many by leaps and bounds at the Class 3A state tournament in Hays. The sophomore will battle in the second day in his 165-pound weight class.

Sports

February 25, 2023 - 4:41 PM

Humboldt’s Cole Mathes (top) pins Parsons’ Gannon Friess in a home meet on Thursday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

Sophomore Cole Mathes of the Humboldt Cubs wrestling team finished in fifth place at the Kanas Class 3A state championship in the 165-pound weight class in Hays Saturday.

He completed the chore by beginning the day taking down Russell’s Teagan Pfeifer in a 6-5 decision before he lost in a quarterfinal matchup to West Elk’s Creyo Koop in a 14-4 major decision.

The good thing was that Mathes was just heating up after his opening and rattled off three more victories. Mathes got Pleasant Ridges’s John McEvoy in a two-minute and 27-second fall.

