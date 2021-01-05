Menu Search Log in

A busy week for Bieniemy

Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy long has been considered a top candidate for an NFL head coaching position. He is expected to be interviewed by multiple teams this week with six teams in search of a new coach.

By

Sports

January 5, 2021 - 9:57 AM

Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Eric Bieniemy. Photo by David Eulitt / Kansas City Star / TNS

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons accelerated their search for a new coach on the first day of their offseason by interviewing Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris interviewed on Friday. The team was 4-7 under Morris, completing a 4-12 season after coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were fired following an 0-5 start.

The Falcons closed the season just as they started, with five consecutive defeats. They set a season high for points allowed in Sunday’s 44-27 loss at Tampa Bay.

Related
May 28, 2020
January 10, 2020
January 6, 2020
January 6, 2020
Trending