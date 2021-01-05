A busy week for Bieniemy

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons accelerated their search for a new coach on the first day of their offseason by interviewing Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris interviewed on Friday. The team was 4-7 under Morris, completing a 4-12 season after coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were fired following an 0-5 start.

The Falcons closed the season just as they started, with five consecutive defeats. They set a season high for points allowed in Sunday’s 44-27 loss at Tampa Bay.