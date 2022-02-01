 | Tue, Feb 01, 2022
A different kind of Olympics

The Olympics have changed a lot since 1924, but the most recent chance has been moving the games to every two years, instead of every four years as they were for almost 70 years.

By

Sports

February 1, 2022 - 9:31 AM

Workers prepare the ice, as technicians and photographers tour the Beijing Capitol Indoor Stadium on media walk through day ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Jan. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

BEIJING (AP) — The first so-called modern Olympics took place in 1896 in Athens. But the inaugural Winter Olympics were not held until 1924 in Chamonix, France.

Calvin Coolidge was the American president at the time, and Vladimir Lenin died that year in the newly established Soviet Union. A new car in the United States cost as little as $300.

From 1924 through 1992, the Winter and Summer Olympics were the same year. In ‘92 the Winter Games were celebrated in Albertville, France, followed by the Summer Games in Barcelona.

