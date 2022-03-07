 | Mon, Mar 07, 2022
Menu Search Log in

A look at baseball’s lockout from on-the-fence fans

A recent exchange convinces a group of casual baseball fans that Major League Baseball is doing a disservice with a lengthy lockout.

By

Sports

March 7, 2022 - 2:51 PM

A baseball sits on a practice field on the first day of full-squad workouts during Cubs spring training on Feb. 22, 2021, at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz. Photo by . (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

It’s happening, in real time, on my text chain — and perhaps on yours, too? In just the first week after Major League Baseball canceled some 2022 games, casual fans are second-guessing the sport. During the lockout, they’re testing their allegiances, they’re asking tough questions, they’re wondering why they truly care about a sport that only cares for them when it’s convenient.

In my group text conversations, buddies normally discuss Mizzou hoops or college memories or who Josh is currently dating. But on Saturday, the text chain talked baseball — and it was thoughtful and passionate.

And revealing.

Related
February 18, 2022
February 10, 2022
February 1, 2022
November 30, 2021
Most Popular