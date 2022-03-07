A look at baseball’s lockout from on-the-fence fans

It’s happening, in real time, on my text chain — and perhaps on yours, too? In just the first week after Major League Baseball canceled some 2022 games, casual fans are second-guessing the sport. During the lockout, they’re testing their allegiances, they’re asking tough questions, they’re wondering why they truly care about a sport that only cares for them when it’s convenient.

In my group text conversations, buddies normally discuss Mizzou hoops or college memories or who Josh is currently dating. But on Saturday, the text chain talked baseball — and it was thoughtful and passionate.

And revealing.