A look at who’s competing in Wichita

Iola High’s Keegan Hill, Humboldt High’s Sam and Laney Hull and a pack of talented athletes from Crest, Marmaton Valley and Southern Coffey County will gauge their skills against the best of the best at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium Friday and Saturday for the Kansas All-Class Track and Field Championships.

Here’s a rundown of when your favorite athletes will compete.

Of note, athletes must place in the top 8 of the preliminary rounds to advance to the finals of their respective competitions.

Iola — Class 3A

Keegan Hill

Boys 3200-meter run

7:40-8 p.m. Friday

Humboldt —Class 3A

Laney Hull

Girls high Jump

7 p.m. Friday

Sam Hull

Boys high jump

3 p.m. Friday

Marmaton Valley — Class 1A

Piper Barney

300m hurdles

4:20 p.m. Friday (prelims)

4:30 p.m. Saturday (finals)

Triple Jump

7 p.m. Friday

Long Jump

3 p.m. Saturday

Janae Granere

400 meters

3:35 p.m. Friday (prelims)

3:45 p.m. Saturday (finals)

Triple Jump

7 p.m Friday

Long Jump

3 p.m. Saturday

Brayden Lawson

Shot Put

1:15 p.m. Saturday

Cooper Scharff

200 meters

5:35 p.m. Friday (prelims)

6:15 p.m. Saturday (finals)

Long Jump

4:45 p.m. Friday

100 meters

9 a.m. Saturday (prelims)

1:05 p.m. Saturday (finals)

MV Girls 4x400m relay

Maria Forero, Payton Scharff, Janae Granere, Piper Barney, Khiana Haynes

5:55 p.m. Friday (Prelims)

6:35 p.m. Saturday (Finals)

Crest — Class 1A

Mia Coleman

100m hurdles

2:10 p.m. Friday (Prelims)

9:30 a.m. Saturday (finals)

Brenton Edgerton

100 meters

9 a.m. Saturday (prelims)

1:05 p.m. Saturday (finals)

Gentry McGhee

200 meters

5:35 p.m. Friday (prelims)

6:15 p.m. Saturday (finals)

Jerry Rodriguez

Long Jump

4:45 p.m. Friday

Hanna Schmidt

100m hurdles

2:10 p.m. Friday (prelims)

9:30 a.m. Saturday (finals)

300m hurdles

4:20 p.m. Friday (prelims)

4:30 p.m. Saturday (finals)

Long Jump

3 p.m. Saturday

Peyton Schmidt

3200 meters

7 p.m. Friday

800 meters

5:10 p.m. Saturday

Josie Walter

3200 meters

7 p.m. Friday

1600 meters

1:25 p.m. Saturday

Girls 4x100m Relay

Kaelin Nilges, Hanna Schmidt, Kinley Edgerton, Mia Coleman, Kim Coleman, Peyton Schmidt, Josie Walter, Aubrey Allen

2:55 p.m. Friday (prelims)

3 p.m. Saturday (finals)

Boys 4x100m Relay

Brody Hobbs, Jerry Rodriguez, Gentry McGhee, Brenton Edgerton, Connor Ellington, Xander Fuller, Elijah Taylor, Ryan West

3:15 p.m. Friday (prelims)

3:20 p.m. Saturday (finals)

Girls 4x800m Relay

Jaycee Schmidt, Kim Coleman, Aubrey Allen, Peyton Schmidt, Josie Walter, Mia Coleman, Kinley Edgerton, Kaelin Nilges

10:30 a.m. Saturday

Southern Coffey Co. —1A

Reeston Cox

Discus

4:45 p.m. Friday

Javelin

6:30 p.m. Friday

Shot Put

1:15 p.m. Saturday

Emily Ludolph

Shot Put

3 p.m. Friday