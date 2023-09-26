 | Tue, Sep 26, 2023
A look back at the power of radio calls in baseball

Many baseball fans, especially older ones, originally fell in love with America’s pastime by listening to ballgames on AM radio. In fact, next month will mark the 100th anniversary of the first World Series broadcast to a national radio audience. 

Chicago Cubs radio broadcaster Pat Hughes works a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 15, 2016, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Growing up in the Boston suburbs, Suzyn Waldman fell madly in love with two things: baseball and Broadway shows.

During the 1950s and ‘60s, the long arm of AM radio brought both into her home.

“I can still hear Ned Martin of the Red Sox reciting poetry about the mountains in Anaheim,” said Waldman, the pioneer announcer and former star of musical stage who’s been calling New York Yankees games for decades. “I can still hear Curt Gowdy with that Wyoming twang.

