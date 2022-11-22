 | Tue, Nov 22, 2022
Menu Search Log in

A ‘special season’ for Smith

Iola native Royce Smith made quite a spectacular name for himself playing professional soccer in Sweden this year. The goalkeeper set a record for least goals allowed in a season, most matches without a goal and won the Goalkeeper of the Year award in his league.

By

Sports

November 22, 2022 - 2:59 PM

Iola native Royce Smith (1) goes for a header on his IFK Umeå Swedish professional soccer team against a defender this past season. COURTESY PHOTO

Iola native Royce Smith set a Swedish record for least goals allowed for his IFK Umeå Division IV south league professional soccer team this year. 

Smith also took home the Goalkeeper of the Year award in the league, set a record for the most matches without a goal (15) as well as the fewest goals allowed in a single season. The goalkeeper broke the league record of the least number of goals allowed by five. 

“It was the most special season,” said Smith. “I don’t think any other season I’ve had could match it. I had a lot of fun playing in Central America, but I didn’t really get a proper full season due to Covid. It was on another level, it felt like I wasn’t even there. I was just enjoying it so much in the moment.”

Related
July 13, 2022
April 20, 2021
April 15, 2021
January 15, 2021
Most Popular