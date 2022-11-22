A ‘special season’ for Smith

Iola native Royce Smith set a Swedish record for least goals allowed for his IFK Umeå Division IV south league professional soccer team this year.

Smith also took home the Goalkeeper of the Year award in the league, set a record for the most matches without a goal (15) as well as the fewest goals allowed in a single season. The goalkeeper broke the league record of the least number of goals allowed by five.

“It was the most special season,” said Smith. “I don’t think any other season I’ve had could match it. I had a lot of fun playing in Central America, but I didn’t really get a proper full season due to Covid. It was on another level, it felt like I wasn’t even there. I was just enjoying it so much in the moment.”