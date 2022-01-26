A tough night for IMS

The Iola Middle School boys basketball team was swept in three games Tuesday night by Anderson County. In the seventh grade combined game, Iola lost 14-12 in overtime. In the seventh grade A game, Iola lost 26-15. In the eighth grade game, Iola lost 33-19.

Anderson County jumped out to a 6-1 halftime lead in the combined seventh grade game. Iola turnovers allowed Anderson County ample opportunities at the hoop.

The second half was another story. Iola came roaring back when Baron Folk took over on offense scoring five points for the Mustangs and bringing the score to a 6-6 tie.