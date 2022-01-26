 | Wed, Jan 26, 2022
Menu Search Log in

A tough night for IMS

Iola Middle School's boys basketball team was swept 0-3 by Anderson County on Tuesday. The seventh grade combined game went to overtime with a great ending.

By

Sports

January 26, 2022 - 10:28 AM

Iola's Noah Schowengerdt puts one up near the rim vs Anderson County. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

The Iola Middle School boys basketball team was swept in three games Tuesday night by Anderson County. In the seventh grade combined game, Iola lost 14-12 in overtime. In the seventh grade A game, Iola lost 26-15. In the eighth grade game, Iola lost 33-19.

Anderson County jumped out to a 6-1 halftime lead in the combined seventh grade game. Iola turnovers allowed Anderson County ample opportunities at the hoop. 

The second half was another story. Iola came roaring back when Baron Folk took over on offense scoring five points for the Mustangs and bringing the score to a 6-6 tie.

Related
January 12, 2022
January 9, 2018
November 17, 2015
November 4, 2015
Most Popular