PITTSBURG — Iola’s senior American Legion baseball team opened the 2021 season Tuesday with plenty of hits, but not much drama.

The Indians split a doubleheader with Pittsburg Post No. 64, erupting for a 13-4 win in the opener, then falling, 11-1, in the nightcap.

The squad consists primarily of Iola players, with standouts from Colony and Humboldt on the roster as well.