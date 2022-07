Brandon Griggs, left, and Ty Johnson attend a bowling tournament in Pittsburg Wednesday. Courtesy photo

PITTSBURG — Allen County Special Olympics team members brought home the gold July 13 at the Southeast Regional Bowling Tournament.

Winning their individual competitions were Bridgette Eckroat, Brandon Griggs, Ty Johnson and Ian Webber, while Casey Riebel took second.

Riebel and Eckroat will attend the State Bowling Competition Aug. 12 in Kansas City.