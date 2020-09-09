Menu Search Log in

ACC hits the ground running

The Allen Community College Red Devil cross country team opened the 2020 fall season with resounding success. The men won their first meet title in nearly two years, despite missing its top runner.

September 9, 2020 - 10:37 AM

HUTCHINSON — Vince DeGrado hopes Allen Community College’s season-opening cross country meet is a prelude of things to come.

The Red Devil men, who were without their No. 1 and No. 5 runners, still cruised to victory Friday in the Terry Masterson Twilight Classic, hosted by Hutchinson Community College.

Brig Merritt led the Allen men’s contingent, finishing the 4-mile race in 21 minutes, 39.5 seconds, good for fifth overall.

