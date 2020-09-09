ACC hits the ground running

HUTCHINSON — Vince DeGrado hopes Allen Community College’s season-opening cross country meet is a prelude of things to come.
The Red Devil men, who were without their No. 1 and No. 5 runners, still cruised to victory Friday in the Terry Masterson Twilight Classic, hosted by Hutchinson Community College.
Brig Merritt led the Allen men’s contingent, finishing the 4-mile race in 21 minutes, 39.5 seconds, good for fifth overall.
