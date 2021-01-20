Menu Search Log in

ACC men raring to get started

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the ACC basketball season by 2 1/2 months. How teams adapt to the pandemic's ongoing challenges will be key to success, Red Devil head coach Andy Shaw says.

By

Sports

January 20, 2021 - 9:53 AM

The 2020-21 Allen Communty College’s men’s basketball team members are, front row from left, Ed Wright II, Ata Savas Kurtulus, Jazz Provo, Shaikim Jenks, Cedric Rollerson, Chol Deng, Nick Whittick and Freddie Word; second row, Hayden Hermreck, Cory Reynolds, Tyren Shelley, Trevian Sylvester, Brayden Thompson, Donell Carter, Amadou Torre and Ahmed Mahgoub. Courtesy photo

On top of seeing their athletes develop into young adults — and if things go right, collecting a few victories along the way — college athletics coaches also carry a healthy yearning for control.

Whether it’s a carrot or a stick, getting those student-athletes to adopt healthy practices habits, keep their grades in good standing and simply become productive citizens often requires an abundance of control.

Andy Shaw, head men’s basketball coach at Allen Community College, admits he’s no different.

Related
April 1, 2020
January 7, 2020
April 28, 2012
April 19, 2012
Trending