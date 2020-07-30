ACC: Safety a priority

With the impending return of more athletes to the campus of Allen Community College, its athletic department is devising a plan for how they will deal with the large influx of students.
First step, is to test athletes for COVID-19.
ACC currently has around 20 athletes on campus from the spring semester, along with 10 new arrivals. None of the students have tested positive for the coronavirus.
