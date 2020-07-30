Menu Search Log in

ACC: Safety a priority

With athletes set to arrive with other students at Allen Community College, school officials are taking steps to stem the spread of COVID-19. Safety is key, the school's athletics director says.

July 30, 2020 - 9:48 AM

Allen Community College Athletic Director and men’s head soccer coach Doug Desmarteau observes fall practice. Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

With the impending return of more athletes to the campus of Allen Community College, its  athletic department is devising a plan for how they will deal with the large influx  of students.

First step, is to test athletes for COVID-19. 

ACC currently has around 20 athletes on campus from the spring semester, along with 10 new arrivals. None of the students have tested positive for the coronavirus. 

