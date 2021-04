COFFEYVILLE — For the second matchup, Allen Community College’s women saw a chance for victory end agonizingly short.

Nevertheless, the Red Devils rebounded nicely, scoring four runs in the first inning of their nightcap with Coffeyville and cruising from there to an 11-4 victory.

That came after Coffeyville ended an extra-inning affair with a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to win, 7-5.