After what has boiled down to a two-month road trip, Allen Community College’s softball team will finally get to play its first home game of the season today.

The Red Devils will host Cowley County for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. marking the first games of the season on ACC’s new artificial turf.

The turf replacement project forced Allen to find alternate locations for its previous “home” games, in Humboldt and Wichita.