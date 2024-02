A late rally Friday had Allen Community College’s softball in high spirits entering the weekend.

The Red Devils, playing State Fair Community College, scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to erase a 2-1 deficit to win, 4-2, and extend their winning streak to five.

But the fun ended Saturday, when State Fair returned the favor. Allen surrendered a 10-7 lead in the bottom of the sixth and could not recover in a 15-10 loss.