The Allen Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams swept their pair of home games against Hesston on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils (18-7; 7-2) held off the Larks’ shooting for a 92-86 victory while the Lady Red Devils (15-9; 4-5) held Hesston to a very cold shooting mark in the second half to come out on top in a 74-50 win.

Red Devils