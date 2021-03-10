ACC volleyball sweeps road matches

HESSTON — Allen Community College’s volleyball team is entering a weeklong break on a high note.

The Red Devils swept past host Hesston College in straight sets, 25-11, 25-14 and 25-12 before taking on Kansas Wesleyan’s junior varsity. Allen steamrolled through the first two sets, winning 25-13 in both, before being stretched in the finale, but still prevailing, 25-23.

The victories push the Red Devils two games above .500 at 9-7 and on a high note as they gear up for the season’s closing stretch.