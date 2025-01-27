ACC women top Highland

HIGHLAND — Allen Community College’s women found the winning touch Saturday, thanks to some lock-down defense.

The Red Devils, who had been undefeated until suffering back-to-back losses to Neosho County and Johnson County, overcame cool shooting to knock off seventh-ranked Highland, 58-51.

Allen won despite shooting at a cool 30% clip.

The win lifts Allen to 14-2 overall and 3-2 in Kansas Jayhawk Conference play. Highland stands at 18-2 and 3-2.

Tawhirikura Doyle’s 3-pointer pushed Allen ahead, 26-24, going into halftime.

Juana Rojas drained a 3-pointer with 6:09 left in the third before Mafalda Chambel drained a jump shot as the Red Devils stretched out to a nine-point lead, 36-27.

Highland put together a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull within 45-43 before Audrey Peak’s jumper at the 5:04 mark, followed by a pair of Nikki Gear free throws re-established a six-point margin.

Highland sliced the deficit as close as four points in the final minute but Chambel hit 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Doyle led the way with 16 points and three assists, followed by Chambel and Rojas with nine points each. Yolaine Luthi pulled down 10 rebounds, and Aaliyah Brown had three steals.

Cameron McNaMara poured in 24 points for Highland on 8 of 11 shooting, both from the field and the free throw line. Her teammates struggled, however, combining to hit 15 of 66 field goals, 27%.

Both teams also had a tough go of it from the free throw line. Allen hit 11 of 18 free throws, 61%. And aside from McNamara, the Scotties were 1 of 8 from the stripe.

The Red Devils have another tough road matchup on Wednesday when they visit Kansas City, Kansas.

Allen men fall short

A tough shooting night did in Allen Community College’s men Saturday.

The Red Devils connected on only 26% of their field goal attempts, including 3 of 20 from beyond the 3-point line, in a 59-49 loss at Highland Community College.