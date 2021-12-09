ACC women win after two-week layover

A two-week break played to Allen’s women’s basketball team advantage. The Red Devils defeated Connors State College of Warner, Okla., 64-52, Tuesday at home.

With the layover between games, it was expected that the Lady Red Devils would come out a bit sluggish, and they did.

Offense was hard to come by in the first quarter. Neither team came out shooting the ball too well. The Lady Red Devils were able to keep the game close. The Lady Red Devils defense was locked in, forcing 19 turnovers in the first half and dominating off the boards, out-rebounding Connors State.