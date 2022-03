Allen Community College’s women saw marked improvement under first-year head coach Leslie Crane this season.

The Red Devils went from a 2-21 season in 2020-21 to 10-16 this year, and were two games away from a top-three finish in Kansas Jayhawk Conference-Division II play.

Leading the charge were Adjaratou Mbaye, a 6-2 sophomore out of Frisco, Texas, and Naomi Smith, a 5-11 freshman from Lawton, Okla.