Action-packed racing caps 2024 season at Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — Friday night put an emphatic exclamation point to the 2024 racing season at Humboldt Speedway, as points champions were decided in the season finale in the five weekly classes.

Dallas Joyce finished in a familiar spot in the Home Savings Bank Factory Stocks feature: in first place. Joyce, of Chanute, rolled to his 10th feature win of 2024 — in 13 races — to also secure the points title. Dylan Allen took home second in both the feature and the points race. Rounding out the top five in the final feature race of the season were Derrek Wilson in third, Rusty Etherton fourth and Ashley Mueller in fifth. Joyce and Allen were the heat winners.

Andy Bryant wrapped up the Ray’s Metal Depot USRA B Modifieds class with a feature win, his third of the year. Tyler Kidwell, who secured the points title, finished the feature race in second, followed by Matt Kay, Dexton Daniels and Don McIntosh.

But Bryant had more than just the B Mods racing to worry about. He also topped the field in a special Revival Series Late Model Feature race, securing the fastest qualifiying time, and then fending off Kylan Garner for the feature win, the second of the Fort Scott driver’s career in that series. Larry Ferris took third, Dusty Leonard fourth and Brandon Conkwright fifth.

Chanute’s Trent Wilson picked up his third Wilson Automotive Mini Stocks and Tuners feature win of 2024, followed by Jesse Stair, Larry Trester, Austin Robertson and Travis Bockover. Trester, of Humboldt, secured the points title, despite not winning a feature race all year. He secured 11 top-five finishes this season out of 12 feature entries.

Blake Sutton of Gas bested all-comers to win the Extrusion Inc. Midwest Modifieds feature, holding a hard-charging Clint Drake in the process. Jimmy Davis moved up five spots to finish third. Tyler Davis and Case Jesseph rounded out the top five.

Trevor Holman, of Colony, took solace in his eighth-place finish with the knowledge he was the series points champion for 2024.

An action-packed Armi Contractors USRA Modifieds feature closed out the show with a bang, with only two points separating Dan Daniels and Paden Phillips for the points lead.

Brendon Gemmil and Houston Johnson, the heat winners, battled it out for first place in the feature race as well. Gemmill took the lead and held it from there to grab the checkered flag ahead of Johnson. Meanwhile, Phillips worked his way up the field to take third in the feature, and first in the final points tally. Cody Brill took fourth in the feature and Daniels fifth. Phillips wound up with 957 points for the year, a scant nine-point margin over Daniels in second.