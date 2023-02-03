 | Fri, Feb 03, 2023
AFC takes early lead in new Pro Bowl format

The NFL changed the Pro Bowl format this year, replacing the traditional all-star game with a flag football contest and series of other skills events. Four skills events take place Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, and those also will be three points each

February 3, 2023 - 2:56 PM

AFC cornerback Xavien Howard (25) of the Miami Dolphins competes in the Splash Catch event during the Pro Bowl Games skills events, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. (Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr scored an event-high 31 points in the precision passing contest of the Pro Bowl skills competitions Thursday night to give the AFC an early 9-3 lead over the NFC.

Carr, in familiar territory with the events being held at Raiders headquarters, said he will not extend the Feb. 15 deadline to help facilitate a trade from Las Vegas. The Raiders must trade or release the quarterback by that date — three days after the Super Bowl — or Carr’s contract will become guaranteed and Las Vegas will have to pay him $40.4 million over the next two years.

But his performance during the two-day competitions boosted the AFC with each event counting as three points.

