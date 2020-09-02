AFC West rivals look to pick up the pace to catch Chiefs

With Tom Brady leaving New England for Tampa Bay, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have supplanted the Patriots as the biggest bully on the NFL block.

While Kansas City’s four consecutive AFC West crowns aren’t anywhere close to New England’s string of 11 straight AFC East titles, not even the Patriots have dominated their division like the Chiefs have ruled theirs over the last five seasons.

In that span, the Patriots are 24-6 despite an ordinary 6-4 mark against Miami, and the Chiefs are 27-3 with 9-1 marks against every one of their division rivals.