After beating cancer, Royals’ Hill won’t let COVID-19 stop him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Not long ago, Tim Hill was wrapping up eight brutal months of chemotherapy to treat colon cancer.

If anybody had a reason to opt out of baseball’s restart, it would be him.

Yet there he was, on a blazing evening at Kauffman Stadium, throwing pitches to Kansas City Royals hitters as they prepared for the start of their 60-game season next weekend in Cleveland. One after another, the tall, lanky left-hander with the easy grin, infectious personality and brutal-to-hit sinker-style delivery left the woefully out-of-sync batters baffled.