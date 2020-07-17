Menu Search Log in

After beating cancer, Royals’ Hill won’t let COVID-19 stop him

For Royals' Tim Hill, the threat of COVID-19 has nothing on surviving cancer.

July 17, 2020 - 4:00 PM

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Tim Hill waits to be relieved in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros on Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Not long ago, Tim Hill was wrapping up eight brutal months of chemotherapy to treat colon cancer.

If anybody had a reason to opt out of baseball’s restart, it would be him.

Yet there he was, on a blazing evening at Kauffman Stadium, throwing pitches to Kansas City Royals hitters as they prepared for the start of their 60-game season next weekend in Cleveland. One after another, the tall, lanky left-hander with the easy grin, infectious personality and brutal-to-hit sinker-style delivery left the woefully out-of-sync batters baffled.

