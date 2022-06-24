Agbaji headed to Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ochai Agbaji developed championship DNA in college. The Cavaliers are counting on it staying with him in the pros.

Looking to add a perimeter player who can shoot, defend and maybe accelerate their timeline to NBA title contention, Cleveland selected Agbaji with the No. 14 overall pick in the draft Thursday night.

Later, the Cavs used the No. 49 pick — acquired in a trade earlier in the day from Sacramento — to select Isaiah Mobley, the older brother of forward Evan Mobley, whose arrival in Cleveland last season triggered the team’s turnaround.