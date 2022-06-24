 | Fri, Jun 24, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Agbaji headed to Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Ochai Agbaji with the 14th pick in the NBA Draft Thursday. Agbaji averaged 18 points a game for the national champion Jayhawks.

By

Sports

June 24, 2022 - 3:22 PM

Ochai Agbaji (30) of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts after scoring a three-point basket against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half in the Elite Eight-round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at United Center on March 27, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by (Stacy Revere/Getty Images/TNS)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ochai Agbaji developed championship DNA in college. The Cavaliers are counting on it staying with him in the pros.

Looking to add a perimeter player who can shoot, defend and maybe accelerate their timeline to NBA title contention, Cleveland selected Agbaji with the No. 14 overall pick in the draft Thursday night.

Later, the Cavs used the No. 49 pick — acquired in a trade earlier in the day from Sacramento — to select Isaiah Mobley, the older brother of forward Evan Mobley, whose arrival in Cleveland last season triggered the team’s turnaround.

Related
June 24, 2022
April 7, 2022
March 28, 2022
March 14, 2022
Most Popular