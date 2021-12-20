 | Mon, Dec 20, 2021
Aggression proves costly in NFL playoff chase

In the middle of a wild NFL season, the first with 17 games, everything seems to be coming down to the wire with multiple divisional races and playoff spots up for grabs. It could all come down to week 18, which is great for fans of teams involved.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the first quarter, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/TNS) Photo by TNS

John Harbaugh again went for the win and the AFC North became even more jumbled.

The Ravens (8-6) lost their third straight game Sunday when Tyler Huntley threw incomplete to Mark Andrews on a 2-point conversion attempt after Baltimore had rallied for two touchdowns in the final five minutes to get within one point against Green Bay.

The same thing happened in Week 13 at Pittsburgh. That time, Lamar Jackson threw incomplete to Andrews and the Ravens lost to the Steelers 20-19.

