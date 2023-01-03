 | Tue, Jan 03, 2023
Alabama’s Bryce Young too much for K-State

The Tide upended the narrative that it doesn’t get up for low-stakes bowl games, having lost by two touchdowns in each of its previous two Sugar Bowls that were not part of the BCS or CFP. Alabama has now won 10 Sugar Bowls in 17 appearances.

January 3, 2023 - 3:57 PM

The Superdome before Alabama faces Kansas State in the 2022 Sugar Bowl.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bryce Young’s decision to opt in to the Sugar Bowl only enhanced his chances of cashing in as a pro.

Young passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a game that other top NFL prospects might have skipped, and No. 5 Alabama responded to an early two-score deficit with 35 straight points to defeat 11th-ranked Kansas State 45-20 on Saturday.

“For me it was just about doing everything I can to help the team,” Young said. “We had pride in how we played and how we prepared — us wanting to finish, us wanting to push ourselves and hold each other accountable.”

