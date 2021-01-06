Menu Search Log in

Alabama’s Smith takes home Heisman Trophy

Alabama's DeVonta Smith brought home the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first wide receiver to win the award as college football's most outstanding player in 29 years. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask finished second in the voting.

January 6, 2021 - 9:29 AM

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes for a touchdown against Notre Dame Friday. Smith has won the Heisman Trophy as college football's most outstanding player. Photo by Tom Pennington / Getty Images / TNS

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask’s bid at Gators history fell short Tuesday night when Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy as college football’s most outstanding player. Trask was one of the four finalists.

Trask broke program records in passing touchdowns (43) and yards (4,283) for the SEC East champions. He established himself as an early frontrunner and entered the final month of the season as the betting favorite to earn the sport’s most prestigious individual honor and become the fourth Heisman winner in Gators history. But he and his team slipped down the stretch.

The turning point likely came on Dec. 12 against LSU. With star tight end Kyle Pitts — who finished 10th in the Heisman race — sidelined with an injury, Trask and the Gators struggled. Trask completed less than 62 percent of his throws with as many touchdown passes (two) as interceptions. Thanks in part to the most famous thrown shoe in college football history, UF lost as big favorites against LSU.

