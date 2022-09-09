 | Sat, Sep 10, 2022
Albert Pujols chases home run mark

Walk through any big league clubhouse and you’re bound to come across someone with a Pujols story — a shared laugh during batting practice, a chance meeting in the offseason, an opportunity to work with him in the community.

Sports

September 9, 2022 - 3:46 PM

The St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols prepares to pinch hit in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Wrigley Field.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Rodolfo Castro doesn’t remember how old he was when he first met Albert Pujols, or even the exact circumstances, whether it was at a major league game or during one of the big slugger’s charitable trips back to the Dominican Republic.

Castro remembers how he felt, though. It was that childlike sense of wonder that comes when you meet your hero.

“I know I was a young kid,” recalled Castro, now the 23-year-old infielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates. “And I was very timid in approaching him because I knew his stature and knew what he represented.”

