 | Wed, Oct 09, 2024
Menu Search Log in

All-league

Iola's Briley Prather and Brooklyn Holloway each earned All-Pioneer League recognition at the league track meet Tuesday in Osawatomie. Each carded a 106 with Prather taking third in a scorecard tiebreaker.

Sports

October 9, 2024 - 2:50 PM

Iola High's Briley Prather, left, and Brooklyn Holloway celebrate with their medals Tuesday at the Pioneer League Golf Meet. Photo by Iola High School

OSAWATOMIE — Iola High’s Briley Prather and Brooklyn Holloway can add “all-league golfer” to their respective athletic portfolios.

The Mustang tandem each carded a 106 Tuesday at the Pioneer League Meet. 

Prather, a junior,  was awarded third via a scorecard playoff, while Holloway, a sophomore, took fourth.

The league tournament marked another first for the Iola golfers, who are completing the first ever girls golf season at IHS. In previous years, the girls were a part of the boys golf teams and competed in the spring. 

Next up for Prather and Holloway is a trip to Woodland Hills Golf Course in Fort Scott on Monday for the Class 4A Regional, where they’ll vie for a bid to the state tournament Oct. 21-22 in Hesston.

Related
October 8, 2024
September 4, 2024
August 30, 2024
August 22, 2024
Most Popular