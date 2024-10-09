OSAWATOMIE — Iola High’s Briley Prather and Brooklyn Holloway can add “all-league golfer” to their respective athletic portfolios.

The Mustang tandem each carded a 106 Tuesday at the Pioneer League Meet.

Prather, a junior, was awarded third via a scorecard playoff, while Holloway, a sophomore, took fourth.

The league tournament marked another first for the Iola golfers, who are completing the first ever girls golf season at IHS. In previous years, the girls were a part of the boys golf teams and competed in the spring.

Next up for Prather and Holloway is a trip to Woodland Hills Golf Course in Fort Scott on Monday for the Class 4A Regional, where they’ll vie for a bid to the state tournament Oct. 21-22 in Hesston.