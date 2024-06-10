All-stars in action

Some of the best and the brightest area prep athletes were given one more opportunity to represent their respective high schools one more time after they’ve graduated after being invited to various all-star games.

On Saturday, Marmaton Valley High’s Daniel Fewins and Crest High’s Jerry Rodriguez took part in the Kansas Eight Man-II All-Star Game in Beloit.

Fewins and Rodriguez were on the East Squad, which dropped a 28-14 decision to the West.

Crest High head coach Nick McAnulty, from right, and Marmaton Valley head coach Max Mickunas served on the coaching staff for the East squad during the Kansas Eight Man-II All-Star Game in Beloit Saturday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS Crest High’s Jerry Rodriguez celebrates a defensive play for the East squad during the Kansas Eight Man-II All-Star Game Saturday in Beloit. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS Humboldt High’s Sam Hull, left, and Crest’s Rogan Weir played in the KABC All-Star Baseball Game in Wichita Wednesday. Photo by Mona Hull 3 photos

The East squad had a pair of familiar faces on the sidelines. Marmaton Valley head coach Max Mickunas and Crest head coach Nick McAnulty were tapped to be part of the eastern squad’s coaching staff.

Meanwhile, Humboldt’s Sam Hull and Crest’s Rogan Weir were in Wichita Wednesday for the KABC All-Star Game. Hull was on Team Power Blue, which prevailed, 14-5, over Team Navy Blue. Weir was on Team Navy Blue.

Hull will have one more all-star game, the Kansas Shrine Bowl June 29 in Emporia. Hull is an Emporia State football signee.