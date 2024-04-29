Allen baseball falls to Coffeyville

Fielding and pitching woes, coupled with an extended rain delay, did in Allen Community College’s baseball team Friday.

The Red Devils saw visiting Coffeyville score eight runs in the top of the first inning of their doubleheader opener, including a grand slam by the Ravens’ George Andrews, to set the tone in a 14-5 rain-shortened victory.

Then, after a roughly three-hour stoppage due to the weather, Coffeyville tacked on six first-inning runs in Game 2. Allen got an offensive spark later in the game on Bjarne Reinhardt’s fifth-inning grand slam, but it was not enough in a 16-5 setback.

The final pitch was delivered after 10 p.m., more than nine hours after the doubleheader started.

Allen also was able to play some long ball of its own, including home runs by Caleb Horsey, Parker Martin and Colton Ayres in the opener, and then Reinhardt and Talpa in Game 2.

But Allen also committed five errors in both contests, opening the door to a combined nine unearned Coffeyville runs. Allen Community College’s Garrett Rusch, top, leaps for a throw Friday against Coffeyville. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Horsey paced the offense with a double and home run, while Talpa had a single and double. Logan Martin added a single.

Payton Pudenz surrendered eight hits over five innings and struck out three. Reinhard pitched the final 1.2 innings, striking out three and allowing two hits.

The game was put into a weather delay with Coffeyville batting with two outs in the top of the seventh and final inning.

When the weather cleared, the umpiring crew declared the game over, allowing both teams to start fresh for the nightcap, which didn’t get underway until after 7 p.m.

Coffeyville promptly seized control with its six-run first inning.

Talpa blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the first as part of his 3-for-4 day. Reinhardt’s home run was good for four RBIs.

Horsey added a double. Meese Robberse and Jack Harris added singles.

Seth Broadwell, Cale Clark, Ethan Payne and Brandon McKarnin pitched the first five innings, allowing a combined seven hits with eight strikeouts. Brayden Thompson pitched the final four innings, allowing three hits with four strikeouts.

Allen wraps up the regular season with single games against Hutchinson. The first game is scheduled for Thursday at Hutch; the second on Saturday at home against the Blue Dragons.