Allen baseball goes 3-1

Allen Community College's baseball team won three games over the weekend, but it wasn't easy, against Carl Albert. Late rallies in two of the games propelled the Red Devils on the diamond.

Sports

March 22, 2021 - 9:41 AM

Allen Community College's Jacob Easterling (24) bats in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

PITTSBURG — It wasn’t always pretty, but Allen Community College’s baseball team came home with three wins in four tries in its weekend series against Carl Albert State College.

After sweeping both games of a doubleheader Saturday, winning 8-3 and 9-4, the Red Devils wobbled a bit on Sunday, dropping the opener 13-1, and then falling behind 9-2 in the nightcap before rallying for an 11-10 victory.

The series was moved to Pittsburg State University’s campus because of rainy weather that deluged Allen County through the week.

