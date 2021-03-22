Allen baseball goes 3-1

PITTSBURG — It wasn’t always pretty, but Allen Community College’s baseball team came home with three wins in four tries in its weekend series against Carl Albert State College.

After sweeping both games of a doubleheader Saturday, winning 8-3 and 9-4, the Red Devils wobbled a bit on Sunday, dropping the opener 13-1, and then falling behind 9-2 in the nightcap before rallying for an 11-10 victory.

The series was moved to Pittsburg State University’s campus because of rainy weather that deluged Allen County through the week.