Allen Community College’s baseball team crammed a season’s worth of drama into its first, and only, homestand of the regular season.

For the second time in three days, the Red Devils ended the game in walk-off fashion, when Lucas McCain ripped an 0-2 slider back up the middle for a game-winning hit over Highland.

His single drove home Damon Burroughs for the 3-2 victory. That came after Allen’s Trey Jordan limited Highland to three hits in the opener, in a 6-1 victory.