 | Mon, Oct 17, 2022
Allen, Bills rally past Kansas City

Josh Allen's go-ahead touchdown pass with 64 seconds left gave Buffalo a 24-20 win over Kansas City Sunday in a rematch of January's playoff classic.

October 17, 2022 - 2:29 PM

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks for an open receiver in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Arrowhead Stadium. Photo by TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year’s playoffs.

Stefon Diggs had 10 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown, and Gabe Davis also had a TD catch after torching Kansas City for four of them in January, as the Bills (5-1) finally walked out of Arrowhead Stadium a winner.

Along with last year’s divisional loss, the Bills had their season end against Kansas City in the previous AFC title game.

