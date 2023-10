OVERLAND PARK — The Allen men and women’s soccer teams were both nearly shutout in their losses at Johnson County Wednesday afternoon.

The No. 17 Allen women were taken down 5-1 while the No. 20 Red Devil men were beaten 4-1 after the Cavaliers scored three second half goals.

Allen’s Audrey Smith goes for a header against Pratt. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

MEN’S SOCCER