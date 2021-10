SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Allen Community College salvaged a tough road trip with a victory in its fourth and final match of the weekend Saturday.

The Red Devil volleyball team was in Illinois Friday and Saturday for doubleheaders each day.

On Friday, Allen dropped straight-set defeats to Haper Community College, 25-20, 25-14 and 25-13 before falling in two to Lincoln Land Community College, 25-20, 25-12 and 25-14.