 | Mon, Aug 08, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Allen carries high hopes into cross country season

Allen Community College cross country coach Vince DeGrado has high hopes for his Red Devil runners. The team began practicing Monday for the upcoming 2022 season.

By

Sports

August 8, 2022 - 1:45 PM

Allen Community College cross country coach Vince DeGrado Register file photo

Allen Community College cross country and track head coach Vince DeGrado has enjoyed a long string of success throughout his leadership of Red Devil runners. 

That success has included winning eight straight Jayhawk conference NJCAA titles, placing top-five nationally for two straight years and being crowned three-time defending Region 6 Champions on both the men’s and women’s side. 

Last season was one of DeGrado’s toughest years to navigate as a coach as the COVID pandemic wiped out pieces of the season as well as players due to the illness. Coming into this season, DeGrado has been behind on the recruiting trail and only brings a men’s side of the team into the season. 

Related
August 3, 2022
August 2, 2022
July 19, 2022
June 28, 2022
Most Popular