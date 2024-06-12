Allen Community College soccer field in dire straits

A cold and dry winter was blamed for killing the grass at Allen Community College’s soccer field, requiring an expensive and immediate remedy.

Doug Desmarteau, athletic director and soccer coach, asked the ACC board of trustees for about $52,000 to plant seedlings that should grow into a full field of grass by the time soccer season starts in August.

It’s not an ideal solution, he said, but it’s the only affordable option. And there’s no guarantee it won’t happen again.

The soccer field was planted with Bermuda grass decades ago. It would be better to switch to a cold-season grass such as Kentucky bluegrass, which could better sustain temperature variations that come with Kansas weather, Desmarteau told trustees Tuesday. But the growing season for bluegrass is September and October — smack in the middle of soccer season.

Another option is artificial turf, but that could top $1 million.

The seedlings are the best option because starting from seed — the cheaper option by about one-third — would take too long, Desmarteau said. If chosen, the seedlings need to be planted within the next two weeks in order to mature by August.

“It’s a nightmare,” Desmarteau said. “Trust me, if I’d had a decision when we first did this, I never would have gone with Bermuda grass. I’ve dealt with this for many years. I wish there was a better solution.”

Desmarteau and Maintenance Director Ryan Sigg asked a turf expert to examine the grass and offer solutions. They learned the problem was caused by cold temperatures coupled by a lack of snow, which serves to protect the roots. It’s a problem across the entire state.

“I was hoping some of it would come back, but he said all of the grass is winter kill,” Desmarteau said. “And we can do this and have the same problem next year. There’s no guarantee.”

The maintenance department had set aside $13,000 for field maintenance, so administrators will need to find another $39,000 in the budget for the remainder of the cost.