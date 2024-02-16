Allen County Special Olympians compete in Pittsburg

Casey Riebel, left, competes for the Allen County Special Olympics team Wednesday. Courtesy photo

Ty Johnson, right, competes for the Allen County Special Olympics team Wednesday. Courtesy photo

Allen County Special Olympics team members spent Valentine’s Day competing in basketball skills and speed dribble Wednesday.

The adult athletes were hosted by Pittsburg State University, where Ty Johnson took second in skills and third in speed dribbling; Ian Webber took second in skills and third in speed dribbling; and Casey Riebel took third in skills and tied for first in speed dribbling.

Team members will begin practicing from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday at LaHarpe City Hall for a cornhole tournament March 27 at the Girard Activity Center.