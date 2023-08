Allen County Special Olympics bowlers have been in action all summer, most recently competing at the Kansas State Bowling Tournament in Olathe.

The tournament took place at the Olathe East Bowling Lanes on Aug. 11. Michael Purvis, a new member of the team, secured a second place finish while Ty Johnson got fourth place, Ian Webber took second and Casey Riebel placed third.

Allen county’s Ty Shaughnessy. COURTESY PHOTO

The team also competed May 12 at the Southeast Regional Adult Bowling tournament in Pittsburg.