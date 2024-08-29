Allen depth wears down State Fair in romp

Talk about spreading the wealth.

Allen Community College turned to one of its team strengths Wednesday, its depth, and wore down visiting State Fair Community College of Sedalia, Mo., under a broiling late summer day.

Six Red Devils scored six goals in a 6-0 shutout.

“Our depth obviously helped us a bunch,” Red Devil head coach Doug Desmarteau said. “We used a lot of guys. Six goals from six players tells you a lot.”

Scary part is, those six goals could have easily had four or five more, with a myriad of point-blank shots just off the mark or stifled by the Roadrunners’ weary goalkeeper.

“We got lots of chances, and we knew it was just a matter of time,” Allen sophomore Musa Abdelgadir said.

Abdelgadir was the early spark, finding teammate Dexter Todd open at the top of the box for a goal less than 6 minutes into the match. Barely 90 seconds later, it was Abdelgadir’s turn to score off a pass from Finnley Aherne to make it 2-0.

Abdelgadir led another barrage in the 13th minute, which led to Elvis Sumiyu’s putback and a 3-0 lead.

The fun didn’t end there. Alfie Scandle came out of intermission with a goal, assisted by Javaine Lindsay, four minutes into the second half. Allen Community College’s Dexter Todd fights for possession Wednesday against State Fair Community College. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

By then, things were well in control. Duncan Johnson, assisted by Aquil Lawlite, made it 5-0 in the 77th minute. Alex Almeda’s attack with just under 5 minutes left capped the scoring.

“Getting those two early goals really set the spark,” Desmarteau said. “And it was good to not give up anything.”

Desmarteau noted his ability to send in waves of reinforcements when his players looked winded, which likely deflated the Roadrunners’ spirits even further. “We were able to keep moving guys around, and they could only sub one or two guys.”

For what it’s worth, Abdelgadir said he would have gladly stayed on the pitch for the duration, if necessary.

“Where I’m from, it’s hot all the time,” Abdelgadir said of his native Sudan. “This was just like home for me. I know some of our English boys were suffering though.”

That said, Desmarteau hopes to see his players do a better job of cashing in on every opportunity.